How to watch the ‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard’ Zombies reveal

Treyarch is set to reveal more details on the Zombies mode, with a livestreamed Zombies reveal trailer – here’s how (and when) to watch it.

The Call Of Duty: Vanguard Zombies reveal trailer will be streamed later today (October 14) at 4PM BST | 5PM CEST.

Fans can watch the trailer at the official Call Of Duty Youtube account, which will begin broadcasting the Zombies reveal at the specified time, or it can be found below.

This instalment is set to be developed by Treyarch, the original creators of the round-based survival mode from Call Of Duty: World At War. This is whilst Sledgehammer Games develops both the campaign and the multiplayer for Call Of Duty: Vanguard.

The mode will also continue the Dark Aether storyline from Black Ops Cold War and previous titles. It also looks like it’s going to twist the formula somewhat by adding demons into the mix, although exactly how they could play a role still remains to be seen.

Call Of Duty Vanguard and it’s continuous zombies game mode release on November 5 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

In related news, Warzone and Vanguard are getting a new kernel-level driver for multiplayer that aims to squash out cheating before it can actually impact online games. Some players are concerned that this method deeply embeds itself into PCs, but Activision has assured that it will only be active whilst a game is actually running.

Elsewhere, the Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone reveal is happening at the exact same time as this one (4PM BST), and you can watch the twist of the Battle Royale genre here.