How to watch the Dying 2 Know episode four livestream today

Techland is sharing the next episode of Dying 2 Know today (September 30), which will reveal even more information on Dying Light 2. To make sure nobody misses out, here’s how to watch Dying 2 Know episode four.

Dying 2 Know will stream tonight at 8PM BST / 9PM CEST, and can be watched at the official Techland Twitch channel when it goes live.

The fourth episode of Dying 2 Know will be co-hosted by lead game designer Tymon Smektała and streamer Leah Alexandra.

Advertisement

This episode will “reveal a hoard of details about the vast open world, including more information about its citizens, especially one of them…”

While the description may be deliberately keeping things vague, all will be revealed tonight so fans don’t actually have that long to wait. In the past, the Dying 2 Know series has usually shared some fairly comprehensive details on Dying Light 2.

Earlier in September, the third episode revealed that the weapon degradation system from the first Dying Light would be reappearing in the sequel. The studio also released an audio story called Antigone, which followed a young engaged couple sheltering from zombies within The City.

Unfortunately, this month Techland also announced that Dying Light 2 would be delayed to February 4, 2022. Explaining, the studio said “we’ve realised for us to bring the game to the level we envision, we need more time to polish and optimise it”.

Lead gameplay designer Bartosz ‘Glova’ Kulon has recently talked about the “really difficult” process of working on the parkour-heavy movement system in Dying Light 2.

Advertisement

In other news, Bungie is teasing the death of yet another main character in Destiny 2. After adding a gun called Spoiler Alert back to the game, members of the narrative team have warned that the appearance of the ominous weapon is no coincidence.