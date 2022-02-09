How to watch the February Nintendo Direct livestream

The first Nintendo Direct of the year has been announced, and it’s shaping up to be a big one. If you’re wondering what’s in store for the Nintendo Switch in 2022, don’t miss it – here’s how, when and where to watch the Nintendo Direct.

The Nintendo Direct is scheduled for today (February 9) and will broadcast at 10PM GMT / 11PM CST / 2PM PT.

When it goes live, the Nintendo Direct will be available to watch on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel, which you can see below.

As to what’s in store, Nintendo says it will feature “roughly 40 minutes of information mainly focused on Nintendo Switch games launching in the first half of 2022.”

While it’s safe to expect more news on Kirby And The Forgotten Land, which launches on March 25, there’s a few other games which could potentially make an appearance. Though they may not launch in the first half of 2022, Splatoon 3 and The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2 are both expected to launch this year and could receive some attention.

Last week, a Batman Arkham Collection for the Nintendo Switch was accidentally listed, suggesting that Rocksteady’s trilogy could be announced today.

An insider has also said that 1-2 Switch may be getting a sequel this year, though it’s unclear if this would be slated for the first half of the year.

There are also rumours that Mario Kart 9 is in “active development” with a “new twist”, although there’s a sizeable chance that Mario Kart fans don’t hear anything about this for awhile.

The only reliable thing about a Nintendo Direct is that it usually manages to surprise fans, so it’s worth watching it tonight to see what gets revealed.

