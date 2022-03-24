How to watch the Future Games Show: Spring Showcase livestream

The Future Games Show: Spring Showcase is set to stream later today (March 24), and promises an early look at over 40 games launching in 2022 – here’s how to watch it.

The Future Games Show is scheduled for March 24, and will go live at 10PM GMT, 11PM CEST, and 2AM ET.

You can watch the Future Games Show: Spring Showcase via GamesRadar‘s official YouTube, Twitch, Facebook and Twitter channels.

Advertisement

As to what today’s Future Games Show livestream will include, GamesRadar has revealed that it will feature over 40 games, eight world premieres, and some “surprise cameo appearances”.

The Future Games Show’s Twitter account has teased that the show will include Her Story developer Sam Barlow’s upcoming “investigative horror” Immortality, and trailers for Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will also make an appearance.

Team17 will also be showcasing several upcoming games, and there will also be a world premier for an unannounced Frontier Foundry title.

More exciting news! IMMORTALITY, the new game from Sam Barlow, will be revealing an extended gameplay trailer during the #FutureGamesShow!@HalfMermaid pic.twitter.com/FKxLClakww — FutureGamesShow (@FutureGamesShow) March 23, 2022

Viewers can also expect to see a gameplay reveal for Gun Jam, a release date for Midnight Ghost Hunt, and a world premier from Demagog Studios.

The show will be hosted by actor Ashly Burch, who fans may recognise as Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West.

Advertisement

“We’ve got a great line-up of games, including time-bending survival horror, a revenge-driven sentient vacuum cleaner, and – saying no more – some surprises for fans of connectable plastic bricks,” shared Daniel Dawkins, content director at Future.

“We hope you can join us on March 24 for a showcase that celebrates the very best in gaming, and the imagination, grit, and expertise of the developers who craft these small miracles.”

In other news, Fortnite is reportedly set to launch a “No Builds” game mode following the success of its ongoing event that bans building.