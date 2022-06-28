How to watch the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase today

Nintendo is set to reveal “roughly 25 minutes” of information on upcoming Nintendo Switch games – to learn everything as it happens, here’s how to watch the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase.

The Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase will take place today (June 28) at 2PM BST / 3PM CEST / 6AM PT / 9AM ET. It will be streamed on Nintendo’s official YouTube account, which can be found here.

As to what the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase will feature, Nintendo has shared that it will reveal “roughly 25 minutes of info on upcoming third-party Nintendo Switch games”.

Advertisement

This means that first-party titles such as The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2 will not make an appearance, as this Nintendo Direct Mini will focus on games created by studios outside of Nintendo.

A new #NintendoDirectMini: Partner Showcase is on the way! Watch on-demand via our YouTube channel beginning Tuesday, June 28 at 6am PT for roughly 25 minutes of info on upcoming third-party #NintendoSwitch games. Subscribe & turn on notifications here: https://t.co/SZA1P3RSHS pic.twitter.com/8hmCJ1p5EX — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 27, 2022

While it has not been confirmed which games will appear during the livestream, earlier in the month a Nintendo Switch listing for Persona 5 Royal appeared on a European retailer’s website. While the listing has since been removed, it suggests that Atlus may be bringing the JRPG to the Nintendo Switch when it ports the game to PC and Xbox platforms in October 2022.

Earlier today, a potential release date for Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope was accidentally shared by publisher Ubisoft. As the October release date was leaked on the day of the Nintendo Direct Mini – and given the game’s connection to Nintendo – there is a chance that Ubisoft’s upcoming title appears to officially confirm a release date during the Direct.

Besides these potential announcements from Atlus and Ubisoft, nothing else has been teased ahead of the Nintendo Direct Mini. It isn’t Nintendo’s first Direct this month – last week, Nintendo shared an in-depth look at Xenoblade Chronicles 3 with a 24-minute presentation.

In other gaming news, Valve has announced that it is doubling weekly Steam Deck shipments.