How to watch ‘The Wolf Among Us 2’ trailer reveal

Telltale Games has announced that The Wolf Among Us 2 is getting a reveal and trailer, so here’s how and when to tune into the event.

The reveal event will be streaming on multiple platforms at 6PM GMT in the UK (10AM PT/1PM ET) and is set to include a full reveal trailer for the sequel to the five episode series that ran from 2013 to 2014.

The event can be watched on Twitch here, or viewed below in the YouTube embed.

Advertisement

Hosted by Geoff Keighley, all we know so far is that both a behind-the-scenes look and a trailer for the game will be revealed.

The Wolf Among Us is a prequel to Bill Willingham’s Fables comic, and in the original game players controlled Bigby Wolf in Fabletown, located in Manhattan.

Back in 2019 Telltale Games announced it was “under new management” following a majority studio closure the year prior. Reports had emerged alleging that Telltale Games had a culture of crunch and toxic management, and that staff had no warning of the closure, were given no severance, and just 30 minutes to collect their things and leave.

Since the relaunch some of the laid off staff have apparently been offered freelance roles, and in an announcement Telltale games said “we’re doing things different this time.”

Advertisement

Whilst the studio is continuing the narrative with The Wolf Among Us 2, it also announced that it was partnering with Deck Nine Games to develop a series based on science-fiction show The Expanse.

Since 2017 Deck Nine has been responsible for a very similar style of episodic game, as it developed three Life Is Strange titles.

In other news, there’s also a Nintendo Direct today, which you can watch and learn all about here.