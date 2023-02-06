Huge ‘Tekken 8′ breakdown stream confirms Nina Williams’ return

An in-depth breakdown of Tekken 8 has revealed the return of Nina Williams.

Bandai Namco streamed a 36-minute breakdown of the fighting sequel’s gameplay mechanics, including its heat system, rage system and recovery gauge along with a trailer which introduced Williams for the first time. She has been a Tekken mainstay since the original game in 1994. You can view it below.

The company also confirmed a closed alpha test for Tekken 8 will be taking place across multiple locations globally, in order to gather feedback on the new battle systems introduced in the game, reports videogameschronicle.

Advertisement

The first closed alpha test will be held at Evo Japan next month. In order to participate, players will need to apply via a special website which will be opening later in February.

A gameplay trailer for Tekken 8 was shared last December at The Game Awards 2022.

The reveal video previewed legendary Tekken characters Jin and Kazuya fighting on the side of a volcano, before it showed them brawling in a variety of different locations – something that Tekken boss Katsuhiro Harada came onstage to reveal was running in real time, in-engine.

Tekken 8 is coming to PS5, PC and Xbox Series X|S and was first teased in August last year. The full announcement came during Sony’s State of Play showcase in September, and it’s the first entry in the series since Tekken 7 appeared in arcades in 2015, although most didn’t play it until it jumped to home consoles in 2017.

Last June, Tekken 7 became the best-selling title in the long-running series, hitting the 9million milestone globally. It was also revealed at the time that the franchise had sold 53million copies overall, setting high expectations for Tekken 8 to live up to.