‘Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity’ trailer features the mysterious Yiga clan

Nintendo has released a new Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity trailer, which highlights the game’s mysterious Yiga clan.

The trailer focuses primarily on the Yiga clan’s Master Kohga, who now has dedicated voice lines as compared to his appearance in Breath Of The Wild. However, it is currently unclear just how big a role Master Kohga and the Yiga clan will play in Age Of Calamity.

Then last scene of the trailer also offers players a glimpse at a mysterious cloaked figure, who appears to be guiding or aiding the Yiga clan. The hooded figure’s appearance was not revealed, although it seems to be an elderly women with pale skin and a bejewelled forehead.

Advertisement

Check out the trailer below.

The new trailer comes a week after it was announced that Breath Of The Wild’s map will be incorporated into Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity. New gameplay footage was also showcased, which focused on two of the playable characters, Urbosa and Zelda.

Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity will serve as a prequel of sorts to Breath Of The Wild, taking place 100 years before the events of the Nintendo Switch launch title. It will explore the great war between Hyrule and the armies of Ganon.

Advertisement

Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity is set to be released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on November 20, and will include a two-player local co-op function. Pre-orders are now available.