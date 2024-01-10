Interactive movie ‘Immortality’ coming to PlayStation 5 this month

Immortality is coming to PlayStation 5 later this month, it has been announced.

READ MORE: 15 huge games that we can’t wait to play in 2024

Half Mermaid Productions, the developer behind the game, announced yesterday (January 9) that the game will be released on January 23, retailing at $19.99 (at time of writing, no UK pricing is available). This release will include both haptic and controller speaker features along with a Platinum Trophy that can be unlocked.

Advertisement

Immortality centers around Marissa Marcel, a fictional actress, who starred in three movies that were never released. Marcel has gone missing, and it’s up to the player to figure out exactly what happened to her, and why her films were never released. The game was released in 2022 on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Android, and iOS.

In a statement, game director Sam Barlow spoke about the process of bringing the game to a new platform.

“From the inception of this project, the goal has been sharing Marissa Marcel’s life and work with as large an audience as possible. So I am thrilled to bring Immortality to PlayStation gamers and bring them face to face with a lost legend.”

The game was nominated for Best Performer, Ultimate Game Of The Year, and Best Storytelling at the Golden Joystick Awards, but only won one, Best Performer, for Manon Gage’s portrayal of lead character Marissa Marcel.

The title was also nominated for Best Performance, Best Narrative, and Best Game Direction at The Game Awards 2022.

Advertisement

NME reviewed Immortality when it was released, with our writer stating that “Immortality succeeds first and foremost as a video game”.

“By uncovering the mystery of Marissa Marcel through the very visual language of cinema with both intuitive and tactile controls, Immortality raises a new high bar on what’s possible with video and game mechanics,” we wrote.

In other gaming news, Steam has announced plans to crack down on “illegal” use of AI in games hosted on the platform.