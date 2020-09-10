Ubisoft has announced Immortals Fenyx Rising, a brand new open-world action-adventure game that will be released later this year.

The title, which was formerly titled Gods & Monsters, is expected to arrive on December 3 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia. It’s also been announced that Stadia users will be receiving an exclusive demo some time before launch.

The new trailer and gameplay demo explored the vast open-world, invoking vibes from games such as The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild, that is drenched in Greek mythology. Infused with multiple abilities such as the wings of Daidalos, the sword of Achilles and the bow of Odysseus, players will venture out into the stunning landscape.

The new trailer introduces viewers to Fenyx, the protagonist of the game who washes up on a mysterious island. From here she is sent on a quest to save the Greek gods and their home from a terrible curse. Check it out below:

Ubisoft has also delved deeper into the gameplay with a gameplay demo. It showed off Fenyx exploriong seven distinct regions, each inspired by a different Greek god. She can ride on horseback, climb mountains or even take to the skies with her wings. Numerous legendary beasts roam the land such as the Cyclops, Medusa, and Minotaur, in which Fenyx can oppose with fast paced aerial and melee combat.

Outside of battles, the world is said to be littered with puzzles to solve, rewarding Fenyx with more power and skill upgrades. Materials can also be gathered to craft new gear to customise her with throughout the adventure.

You can watch the gameplay 101 trailer outlining all the features here:

All pre-orders will come with an exclusive extra quest, ‘A Tale of Fire and Lightening’, and a Gold Edition has been confirmed to be coming with the base game, season pass and all additional content in-game content. Pre-orders for the game are available now.

Ubisoft has also recently announced a Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake, which is set to release early next year with a host of visual and gameplay upgrades.

Watch Dogs: Legion has also been revealed to be arriving at launch for both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, utilising the new consoles next-gen power to showcase its visual upgrades.