‘Immortals: Fenyx Rising’ release date has reportedly leaked

Immortals: Fenyx Rising – formerly known as Gods & Monsters – has reportedly had its release date leaked, with new information and screenshots.

The game’s creators are expected to drop more news about the release during an upcoming Ubisoft Forward presentation next week (September 10), yet a Microsoft Store listing has appeared ahead of its announcement, according to Gematsu.

As was shown on the now removed Microsoft Store page, Immortals: Fenyx Rising is reportedly being released on December 3. The page also states that the game “leverages the Smart Delivery technology”, allowing Xbox One players to upgrade to the Xbox Series X free of charge. Pre-orders were also stated to be arriving with an additional quest called ‘A Tale of Fire and Lightning’.

Advertisement

More details were dropped on the since-removed store page. According to the listing, players will control Fenyx as “a quest begins to save the Greek gods from a dark curse.” In Immortals: Fenyx Rising it’s said players will “battle powerful mythological beasts in the air or on the ground, and solve ancient puzzles”.

It was previously been revealed by Ubisoft that the game will be an open-world storybook adventure, infused with puzzles to solve, combat encounters and dungeons to solve.

Back when the title was known as Gods & Monsters, a playable build of the game leaked onto the Google Stadia store which many users were able to download before it was removed. The gameplay at the time showed influences from games such as Zelda: Breath of the Wild with its stamina gauge and borrowed assets from Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey’s exploration and menu system.

Alongside more news of Immortals: Fenyx Rising at the next Ubisoft Forward showcase, many other of the company’s games are scheduled to receive updates. Watch Dogs: Legion, Hyper Scape, and Rainbow Six Siege have all been confirmed to be making an appearance.

Advertisement

Immortals: Fenyx Rising is planned to release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Stadia.