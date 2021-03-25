‘Immortals Fenyx Rising’ second DLC is available now

Ubisoft has announced that the second DLC for Immortals Fenyx Rising, Myths of the Eastern Realm, is currently available to download.

Three post-launch DLC‘s (downloadable content) was confirmed for Immortals Fenyx Rising in November last year. The first being A New God, which is already available to play.

The latest Myths of the Eastern Realm DLC follows a new hero named Ku who embarks on a journey inspired by a popular Chinese myth, Nuwa Mends The Heavens. Players will encounter Chinese deities, battle new enemies using a unique fighting style based on Chinese martial arts, and experience new puzzles.

The DLC is being led by the Ubisoft Chengdu studio, and will take players on a new open world adventure. In the post-launch DLC, players will be able to tackle new gameplay ingredients, as well as unlock new abilities such as Nuwa’s Agility, Blades of Huang Di and the Axe of Yan Di.

To access Myths of the Eastern Realm, players will have to purchase the Season Pass for $39.99, which includes all three post-launch DLC packs. However, players can opt to purchase the latest DLC separately for $14.99.

Along with the launch of Myths of the Eastern Realm, Ubisoft are offering a free demo of the base game to new players. Set in an archipelago built exclusively for the demo and inspired by Aphrodite’s region of the game, the new demo features a mix of combat, exploration and puzzles.

Immortals Fenyx Rising is an open world adventure game inspired by Greek mythology and is currently available for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One consoles, PC and Google Stadia.

In other Ubisoft news, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla – Wrath of the Druids is set to launch on April 29 as the first major expansion since the game was released.