‘Immortals: Fenyx Rising’ to receive three post-launch DLCs

Ubisoft has announced three post-launch DLCs for its upcoming action-adventure game, Immortals: Fenyx Rising.

The developer revealed the forthcoming expansions on its official website, alongside descriptions of the new content. The DLCs, which are set to introduce new playable characters, additional explorable areas and more, will be available through the season pass.

Check out a trailer for the season pass below.

In the first expansion, titled A New God, players will once again take control of protagonist Fenyx as they embark on a journey to the Olympus Palace. Once there, Fenyx will take on the Trials Of The Olympians under the watchful eyes of the Greek gods.

The second expansion is called Myths Of The Eastern Realm and introduces a new playable character, Ku. Featuring a brand-new storyline inspired by Chinese mythology, the DLC tasks players with saving the mortals of a distant land, while facing off against brand-new enemies and monsters.

The third expansion, The Lost Gods, brings players back to the realm of Greek mythology, albeit with a new hero, Ash. The DLC will breathe new life into the game, transforming it into a brawler-styled game with top-down exploration.

Players who purchase the season pass will also receive access to a bonus quest that will be available at launch, titled When The Road Gets Rocky. The quest will see Fenyx team up with ancient Greek god Hermes. Ubisoft has yet to announce a release date for the season pass and the upcoming DLCs.

Besides the new content, all Immortals: Fenyx Rising players will also be able to partake in free content updates, such as daily and weekly quests, community challenges, vault challenges and more. Cosmetics will also be available to purchase in the game.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising is will be released on December 3 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, Amazon Luna and Google Stadia.