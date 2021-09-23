Indie game ‘Potion Craft’ chases ‘New World’ to be Steam’s top-selling title

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator is currently competing for the title of top-selling Steam game right now, pulling ahead of a number of AAA games.

Something about the single-player game has clicked with gamers across the world, as Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator currently sits just behind Amazon Game Studios‘ upcoming MMO New World as the top-selling game on Steam. When the popularity of Potion Craft was originally spotted by PCGamesN, the simulator was actually sitting in the number one place, suggesting that the short-term difference between the two games may not be substantial.

As displayed over on SteamDB, yesterday (September 23) Potion Craft managed to hit its all-time concurrent player peak of just over 7,000 players. Considering that – as of writing – the game currently has 5,224 players on it right now, it’s fair to assume that the game will be breaking its own record in the near future.

As per the Steam page, Potion Craft is “an alchemist simulator where you physically interact with your tools and ingredients to brew potions”, all while selling your goods to a town that depends on your service.

The game is currently in early access, though developer Niceplay Games notes that as it stands, “the game looks and plays as a finished product”. Elaborating, the developer states:

“This is a sandbox game that can be played indefinitely, so you can play it for dozens of hours, going down The Alchemist’s Path, discovering new recipes, and optimising the old ones even at the current stage of development”.

The full version of Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator will include “more potion effects, recipes, ingredients, and potion bases” as well as expanded options for how the player can run their potion shop.

