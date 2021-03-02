‘Infamous Second Son’ and ‘World War Z’ lead March’s new PlayStation Now games

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the four new titles that are being introduced onto the PlayStation Now streaming service in the month of March.

Per a new Sony blog post, the four game are World War Z, Infamous Second Son, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown and Superhot. World War Z will leave the service on September 16, while Ace Combat 7 leaves on May 31. The blog post did not include end dates for Infamous Second Son or Superhot.

World War Z serves as the companion game to the hit 2013 film starring Brad Pitt. While the game’s main focus is its powerful story-driven campaign, it also features an intense multiplayer Player vs Player vs Zombies game mode.

Sucker Punch’s Infamous Second Son will thrust players into the role of Delsin Rowe, a superhero who will be able to hijack the powers of other superhumans. Players will be able to carve their own experience as they decide which path they want their character to take.

In other news, Sony has announced that the hit 2016 game Ratchet & Clank is now available for free from March 1 on PS4 and PS5. The game will remain free until March 31, when it will return to its normal price of £15.99.

The free game was announced as part of Sony’s Play At Home initiative. The initiative first launched in April last year at the beginning of the global COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. The initiative aims to release free game as a way to encourage and thank gamers for staying at home and isolating. More free titles are expected to be announced in the coming months.