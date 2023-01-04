Infamous walrus Thor has already been added to ‘Duke Smoochem 3D’

Thor, the wanking walrus that shut down Scarborough’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display, has already been added to Duke Smoochem 3D.

Starting life in 2021, Duke Smoochem 3D is a satirical snapshot of life in Britain. It’s based around the first level of 1996’s iconic first-person shooter Duke Nukem 3D and was created using the game’s built-in level editor.

Duke Smoochem creator Dan Douglas has previously recreated viral British moments such as “the lady who put her cat in the bin” or the moment a gang of feral children interrupted this notorious lockdown-era interview on BBC News. Douglas has also taken aim at Liz Truss as well as This Morning’s dystopian “Spin To Win your energy bill” contest.

And now, following Thor’s visit to Scarborough, Douglas has made sure to immortalise the walrus in Duke Smoochem 3D. Check out footage below.

Thor the masturbating walrus, in Duke Nukem 3D pic.twitter.com/xKSSp15cgP — Dan Douglas (@dandouglas) January 4, 2023

One eagle-eyed fan pointed out that Scarborough doesn’t actually have a pier, with Douglas replying that “unfortunately it has to be a generic beach – I can’t stretch to recreating Scarborough.” Another asked for “some turds on the beach” with Douglas promising they were already “dotted about the place”.

Speaking to NME about the game, Douglas explained: “The tone is all over the place, and I see it almost like a collage. The ludicrousness of modern Britain filtered through reading too many deranged social media posts. Someone asked why the game depicts Keir Starmer killing an alpaca, and my only response was ‘to fully enjoy Duke Smoochem you need to spend 20 hours a day on Twitter’.”

Though the mod isn’t available to the public just yet, Douglas is already looking ahead to what it could become in the future. “Eventually I’d like to create a commentary mode, devoid of enemies that the player can just wander around in and discover the origins of all the reference points I’ve thrown in, like some kind of meme museum,” shared Douglas.

In other news, a playable build of Duke Nukem 3D: Reloaded has appeared online, over a decade after the remake was put on hold and ultimately cancelled.