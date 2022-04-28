Infinity Ward officially confirms ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’

Infinity Ward has officially confirmed that this year’s Call Of Duty title will be Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, after teasing the project earlier in the month.

Today (April 28), Activision Blizzard studio Infinity Ward announced that it is currently working on Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (a sequel to the 2019 shooter) by sharing the official logo for the game alongside the hashtag “ModernWarfare2”.

Teasers from the developer – as well as rumours from several insiders – have already suggested what Modern Warfare 2 will be about.

As shared by Infinity Ward last week, Modern Warfare 2 will herald the return of fan-favourite character Ghost, who first appeared in the original two Modern Warfare games in 2007 and 2009 respectively.

In a recent earnings report, Activision Blizzard also announced that “this year’s Call Of Duty is a sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare, the most successful Call Of Duty title to date, and will be the most advanced experience in franchise history.”

According to insiders, Modern Warfare 2‘s campaign will reportedly follow a group of U.S. special forces as it fights a “covert war against Columbian drug cartels” – though nothing’s been confirmed just yet.

Back in February, Activision Blizzard confirmed that Modern Warfare 2 will launch with a “new Warzone experience” and both have been designed from the ground-up.

The upcoming game will be built on a completely new engine, while the Warzone follow-up will bring “all-new playspace and a new sandbox mode.”

In other Call Of Duty news, Season 3 of Warzone has just started, bringing several big changes to the battle royale. New content includes sabotage contracts, high value loot zones, and two new weapons for players to find.

The dedicated anti-cheat team for Call Of Duty has also shared that an update to Ricochet will make normal players appear invisible to cheaters in Warzone and Vanguard, allowing online lobbies to swiftly deal with hackers.