Popular influencer Neekolul (real name, Nicole Sanchez) has courted controversy over a video that shows her $2 million apartment on YouTube.

Sanchez initially gained fame for her ‘OK Boomer’ video, in which she wears a Bernie 2020 shirt and mimes to a song. She was also a vocal supporter of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and appeared frequently in a branded sweatshirt reading “tax the rich”.

Many have taken to the comments on both the video and her Twitter to criticise Sanchez for ‘hypocrisy’, as she asks viewers not to judge. In the video, Sanchez shows off both a wine fridge and Nespresso machine, commenting she actually drinks neither coffee or wine, “but it’s fancy”.

The video so far has almost 35,000 downvotes, and only 2,900 upvotes, along with thousands of comments calling Sanchez out for “using ideology as a fashion statement”. Many in the comments also pointed out that her statements on taxing the rich seemed at odds with moving to another state where taxes are lower for the wealthy after becoming wealthy herself.

An older video has since surfaced, with Sanchez attempting to explain her wealth as coherent with her beliefs. “I think when people mean like, ‘Tax the rich,’ I think at the end of the day they do mean, like, billionaires and people who have insane, unfathomable amounts of wealth,” she said.

“I had my stance on views and politics when I first put the first ‘OK Boomer’ TikTok. And even like, whatever I’m making now, compared to then, I would see if people would be upset if I didn’t have those views anymore,” she added.

“Whether I’m making this money or not, I just feel like it’s not something to be rude about. Because there’s nothing to be rude about.”

NME has reached out to Sanchez for comment.

