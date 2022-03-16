‘Inscryption”s Kaycee’s Mod rogue-like update is out this week

Inscryption has now received its Kaycee’s Mod update, which turns the game into an endless rogue-like.

Back in December, Inscryption developer Daniel Mullins Games announced it would be releasing a Beta test of a new rogue-like mode called Kaycee’s Mod. Now, publisher Devolver Digital has confirmed that the new mode will be coming out of open beta, officially available for everyone to play tomorrow, March 17.

The new Inscryption mode, described as a “mini-expansion”, takes the mechanics of the base game and turns it into an endless rogue-like mode. In it, you can apply different skulls to your run to ascend challenge levels. If you manage to reach new levels, you can unlock new cards, challenges, and dev logs inscribed by the in-game character Kaycee Hobbes. To access the mod, just press Shift + K + M on the start screen.

Inscryption: Kaycee’s Mod is a free endless mode update and will arrive to wreck your waking hours this Thursday, March 17. pic.twitter.com/FLkok3YVU6 — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) March 15, 2022

Advertisement

Since the release of the Beta for Kaycee’s Mod, there have been a variety of updates that have added things like a new map event, or being able to customise your map figuring. There have also been various fixes and changes of course, as well as numerous new rare cards that have been added.

Inscryption first released in October of last year, and was generally met with a positive reception. As well as that, it has received a variety of nominations at various awards shows, including Best Independent Game at The Game Awards, and Game of the Year at the 25th Annual DICE Awards. And recently, Mac and Linux ports are available for public playtesting of Inscryption.

In other news, Bandai Namco apparently has plans to expand Elden Ring “beyond the game itself.” The publisher has announced that Elden Ring has managed to sell 12million units since launch worldwide, and now Bandai Namco president and CEO Yasuo Miyakawa has said that the company plans to expand “the brand beyond the game itself and into everyone’s daily life.”