Insomniac Games reveals new look for ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered’

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is expected to release later this year for the PS5 and Insomniac Games has released a first-look, showcasing some huge changes.

The reimagining, which will comes bundled with the Ultimate Edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, is set to take full advantage of the PS5 architecture. As detailed in a PlayStation Blog post, the new version is more than a simple remaster and will see certain aspects changed drastically.

Graphics have received a complete overhaul with improved models and materials, alongside ray-traced reflections and ambient shadows. Players will now be able to notice details such as Spider-Man’s reflection against windows when hanging off the side of buildings.

The biggest graphical change is completely new character models, including protagonist Peter Parker, who has been reworked for the remaster. It’s said that “the new tech and detail bring characters and their performances to new life”.

Check out the graphical upgrades, along with the new Peter Parker character model in the clip below:

Insomniac Games explained the reason behind updating the character model and how it will prove useful in the long run. “In order to bring the best performances to players with our next-generation Marvel’s Spider-Man games, we have recast the face of Peter Parker,” the developer said.

“We loved working with John Bubniak on the original game; however, to get a better match to Peter Parker/Spider-Man actor Yuri Lowenthal’s facial capture, we have cast Ben Jordan to be the face model for Peter Parker on the PS5 console. He looks incredible in-game, and Yuri’s moving performances take on a new life.”

Additionally, the developer has stated that performance has also been boosted to utilise new hardware features such as the PS5’s SSD. Performance Mode will allow players to play the entire game with a high frame rate, as well as being able to instantaneously load fast-travel between locations.

Check out the Performance Mode gameplay below:

Other features will include the use of Spatial 3D Audio on applicable headphones, full functionality of the PS5 DualSense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, a revamped photo mode and brand new suits, including the same one from Sony’s The Amazing Spider-Man films.

Currently, the only way to access the new remastered version of the game is through Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, as Insomniac Games revealed that there would be no free upgrade for PS4 players nor would a physical release be made available.

The developer also recently confirmed that anyone who purchases Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be able to transfer their save date files if they choose to upgrade to the PS5 edition at a later date.