Interactive battle royal movie ‘Bloodshore’ has been revealed

Bloodshore, a brand-new interactive movie, puts players smack bang in the middle of a deadly battle royale.

Published by Wales Interactive, Bloodshore uses full motion video to pull players into the world of a deadly, televised battle royale with only one way out – survive.

“Bloodshore is co-developed by Wayout Pictures, Good Gate Media, Posterity Entertainment and Wales Interactive, and follows Nick, a washed-up actor who is competing on Kill/Stream for a life-changing cash prize, although a sinister truth is hidden on The Island he finds himself in,” reads the full press release.

Much like other more cinematic games, the plot will differ depending on choices made by the player – reminiscent of hits such as Detroit: Become Human and Until Dawn… albeit this time with FMV actors.

“Each playthrough changes dramatically depending on player choices and the relationships built, some will bring deadly consequences for Nick and his fellow contestants.”

The game is set within a televised battle royale between high-profile streamers, entertainers, and death row inmates… and sounds like the perfect setting for some jump scares. It also features eight hours of FMV footage – said to be “the most Wales Interactive has ever produced.”

It will also star Jack Klaff (Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope), Andy Anson (Not for Broadcast), Scott Suter (Don’t Let Them In), and Max George of the band The Wanted.

Bloodshore will launch sometime in November, and will be available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Mac, and iOS.

