IO Interactive’s ‘Project 007’ will feature an original story

IO Interactive’s upcoming Project 007 game will feature an original story and a new look for James Bond, the developer has confirmed.

In a snippet of a new podcast episode with IGN, IO Interactive CEO and co-owner Hakan Abrak shared several tidbits of news regarding the upcoming spy game. Speaking on the direction the game will take, Abrak said: “It’s very important that we could create a digital Bond. A Bond for the gaming industry… So it’s a completely original story.”

He went on to add that the James Bond IP owner EON “agreed that the result would probably be better doing it like that” when IO Interactive conveyed their thoughts to them.

“[It] was very important for us that it wasn’t a movie adaptation. So, it wasn’t a game about… a specific movie, where the story has already been told,” Abrak said. “Every Bond kind of defines a generation and it’s amazing how they kept reinventing themselves over so many years.”

Abrak went on to add: “[We’re not only inspired by one movie, or games and whatnot. We’re inspired by the whole thing, and just sucking things into us to make an original Bond, an original story, but that is absolutely true and recognizable in the values there is in Bond.”

Abrak also confirmed that IO Interactive’s interpretation of the iconic character will feature a new look, and will not include any likeliness to the beloved franchise’s previous actors.

The game, currently titled Project 007, is seemingly in the early stages of development and has yet to receive a release date. The game was first announced in November last year.

Most recently, IO Interactive released Hitman III in January. The game serves as the final piece in the World Of Assassination trilogy for Agent 47. Check out Jordan Oloman’s four-star review of the game for NME here.