iOS update adds support for PlayStation and Xbox controllers

The latest iOS update has brought native support for PS5 and Xbox Series controllers to iPhone and iPad.

iOS 14.5 was made available yesterday (April 26) and brought a whole host of options to Apple‘s hardware. The full release notes are available on Apple’s official site.

Key amongst the updates is the ability for the iPhone to pair with both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series Controller.

By holding the pair button on the Xbox pad, the controller will appear as a supported device in the iPhone’s Bluetooth settings.

Similarly, pressing the Share button on the Dual Sense until the Touchbar light flashes will see it appear as a device in the Bluetooth settings.

This will enable players to use their controllers within supported apps on the iPhone. Third-party solutions were available in the past, but this is the first time that Apple have officially supported this.

Microsoft have recently announced their xCloud, or Xbox Cloud Gaming service, which works through web browsers, is now available on iPhone through the Safari app.

here’s a first look at how xCloud, or Xbox Cloud Gaming, works on an iPhone. Full details here: https://t.co/4QlTfCCjSQ pic.twitter.com/Td6TOKZh9d — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) April 20, 2021

Combined with the iOS update, users will be able to play Xbox games with a controller, anywhere they can get a stable internet connection.

A full release for the service on iOS is yet to be announced, but Microsoft has said: “Our plan is to iterate quickly and open up to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in the coming months so more people have the opportunity to play Xbox in all-new ways.”

At the end of March, MTG Arena officially launched on iOS, bringing the world-famous deck building game to iPhone and iPad.