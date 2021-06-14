‘Ixion’ is a narrative management game set aboard a space station

Ixion is a brand new city-management game set on a space station that is on a long journey to find a new home for humanity.

Revealed during the PC Gaming Show at E3, Ixion is a management game that will task players with managing the remaining human population in the limited confines of Tiqqun, a space station that is humanity’s last hope.

Ixion is being Developed by Bulwark Studios, the team behind turn-based strategy game Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus, and is currently a PC exclusive title.

A dramatic teaser trailer is available below:

According to Bulwark Studios, players won’t have an easy time managing the various demands on Tiqqun: “Keeping the station sound and flying will require a deft hand and strategic thinking, as you are constantly pulled between maintaining the hull integrity, bringing in new resources and managing power consumption.”

Ixion promises to combine narrative and strategic thinking together, taking influence from games like FrostPunk, which forced players to carefully consider building placement due to the limited space available.

The Steam description makes mention of the many different challenges players will face in their flight through the stars, where they can expect to “brush up against other pockets of survivors, navigate on from the failures and wrecks of others”.

“Space is a dangerous place. Hull breaches, overloaded power supplies, electrical fires… It is up to you to manage these risks, deal with emergencies, create backup power solutions, and enable Extra Vehicular Activity…”

Players can add Ixion to their wishlists on Steam right now. The game is expected to launch in 2022

E3 still has a few announcements left: Nintendo and Capcom are scheduled to have reveal streams in the next few days – keep an eye on NME’s E3 Hub for all of the latest stream schedules and announcements.