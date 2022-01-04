January’s free Twitch Prime games include ‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’

This month’s free Twitch Prime games have been revealed, and will hand out nine games for subscribers – including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Two Point Hospital, and more.

This month’s games included with Prime offer a solid variety of titles for PC fans. EA‘s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is the main draw for January, however the appearance of Total War: Warhammer will likely appeal to strategy fans – especially as a third entry in the trilogy is releasing in just over a month.

Below is a full list of January’s free Prime games:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Total War: Warhammer

World War Z: Aftermath

Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship

Abandon Ship

Paper Beast – Folded Edition

In Other Waters

Two Point Hospital

Advertisement

While most of these games will need to be redeemed by February 1, both World War Z: Aftermath and Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order will be available until February 7.

Some of these games also need to be redeemed on different platforms. While the code for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order needs to be used on EA’s Origin platform, Total War: Warhammer and World War Z: Aftermath are both unlocked via the Epic Games Store. The rest of the free games are all included on the Amazon Games app.

For anyone who spends the next month hooked by Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, there’s good news as EA will “continue to invest” in the series. This suggests a sequel will (eventually) be on the way, which is further backed up by developer Respawn looking to hire people for a “brand new single player adventure” earlier in the year.

In other news, CD Projekt Red has denied a reported leak for Cyberpunk 2077. The now-removed leak suggested that Cyberpunk 2077 would receive a “soft relaunch” with free DLC and some new content with patch 1.5.