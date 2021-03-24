Monster Hunter Rise releases worldwide on Nintendo Switch this Friday (March 26th), and one Japanese company has made the day an official holiday.

As spotted by Twitter user Stealth, Masaki Hiyama, CEO of tech developer Mark-On Ltd., revealed that he received a high volume of requests from employees who wanted to take Friday off to play Monster Hunter Rise as soon as possible.

This is amazing…… a Japanese Company is giving employees the day off for a new holiday "Monster Hunter Rise Launch Day" because so many employees were planning on taking the day off anyway. Source: https://t.co/yY77qRCUtw — Stealth (@Stealth40k) March 23, 2021

Advertisement

According to a translation of the report from HuffPost Japan, Hiyama decided to announce a ‘Vacation Notice’ for the day. “It is assumed that you will not be able to concentrate on your work, so it is called ‘Monster Hunter Holiday’,” he told his staff.

The holiday however only applies to “non-executive employees” in the company.

Monster Hunter, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, is one of the most popular game franchises in Japan.

The series finally achieved worldwide success with the release of Monster Hunter: World in 2018, which has become the highest-selling game in Capcom’s history, with 16.8 million units sold, according to its most recent financial report.

In a digital event earlier this month, Monster Hunter Rise director confirmed that the game’s story will actually not conclude until after two post-launch updates.

Advertisement

Monster Hunter Rise will also receive a PC port in early 2022.

Another Monster Hunter game is still on its way this year, as RPG spin-off Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will release on Nintendo Switch and PC in July.