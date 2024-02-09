Jax Jones collaborates with Pokémon for new single ‘Never Be Lonely’

Jax Jones has released his new collaborative single ‘Never Be Lonely’ with The Pokémon Company alongside a Pikachu-starring music video.

‘Never Be Lonely’ is the first new music Jones has released in 2024 and follows on from a string of hit singles. The track features German popstar Zoe Wees and has been released in conjunction with The Pokémon Company.

While the song focuses more on the euphoric, communal feeling of dance, the video features a star turn from everyone’s favourite electric mouse, Pikachu, who seems right at home in the middle of an intergalactic rave.

Advertisement

“This collaboration with Zoe Wees and Pikachu represents a dream come true for me,” said Jones. “‘Never Be Lonely’ is a sonic journey into the heart of music and friendship, and it’s a privilege to have Pikachu join us on this adventure.”

“Working with Jax Jones was an absolute joy,” added Wees. “‘Never Be Lonely’ is a testament to the power of unity through music, and I’m thrilled to be part of this magical experience.”

Jax Jones previously teamed up with The Pokémon Company for special anniversary album ‘Pokémon 25: The Album’.

The 14-track compilation album also featured the likes of Post Malone, Katy Perry and J Balvin, while Mabel recruited Jigglypuff for the music video for ‘Take It Home’.

Advertisement

Speaking about ‘Electric’, Perry said: “The song’s themes – resilience, igniting your inner light – have guided my life and also parallel Pokémon’s story and characters.”

“When I visited the Pokémon Café while touring Japan, I got so nostalgic. It took me back to my junior high years. So when I got the call to be a part of the 25th anniversary celebration, I was elated,” she added.

Last month The Pokémon Company reassured fans it would “investigate” any IP infringements following a wave of comparisons between Palworld and Pokémon.

In other news, a number of Xbox-exclusive titles have had any mention of Xbox Game Pass removed from their listing on the official Microsoft website.

It comes after numerous rumours that Microsoft is planning on ditching the exclusivity around a number of titles as part of a new “vision” for the Xbox.