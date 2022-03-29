‘Jet Set Radio’ composer says “I don’t think Sega would hire me again”

Jet Set Radio composer Hideki Naganuma has said he doesn’t think Sega would choose to hire him again.

Naganuma, who worked on the soundtracks Jet Set Radio and Jet Set Radio Future, made the comment on Twitter yesterday (March 28).

“I don’t think Sega would hire me again. Because they didn’t appreciate my music that much. The proof is that when I said I was leaving Sega, no one stopped me,” wrote Naganuma.

I don't think Sega would hire me again. Because they didn't appreciate my music that much. The proof is that when I said I was leaving Sega, no one stopped me. — HIDEKI NYAGANUMA 🇺🇦 CEO OF FUNKY FRESH BEATS (@Hideki_Naganuma) March 28, 2022

Advertisement

Several hours later, Naganuma also Tweeted: “Don’t miss the old Sega. Today’s Sega is far from the old Sega.”

Naganuma left Sega in 2008 to work as a freelance composer, although he did work on 2011’s Super Monkey Ball 3D at Sega under the alias skankfunk. He is currently working on Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, a spiritual successor to Jet Set Radio that will release on Nintendo Switch in 2022 as a timed exclusive before coming to PC at a later date.

Earlier in the month one of Naganuma’s tracks for Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, called ‘Jack Da Funk’, was released by developer Team Reptile on YouTube. The song can be listened to here.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is described as a “graffiti-action-adventure” where players will need to grind their way to becoming the All City King.

Advertisement

In the world of the spiritual Jet Set Radio sequel, “self-styled crews are equipped with personal boostpacks, [and] new heights of graffiti are reached. Start your own cypher and dance, paint, trick, face off with the cops and stake your claim to the extrusions and cavities of a sprawling metropolis in an alternate future set to the musical brainwaves of Hideki Naganuma.”

In other news, a PS5 and Xbox Series X|S update has come to Apex Legends today with some across the board improvements.