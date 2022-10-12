John Carpenter says he could make a “great” ‘Dead Space’ film

John Carpenter has said that he thinks he could make a “great” film adaptation of Dead Space.

The iconic filmmaker and composer (Halloween, The Fog, The Thing) was speaking to the A.V. Club recently when he was asked whether he had any interest in ever adapting a video game for the big screen.

Responding to the news that there is a TV series based on The Last Of Us in the works at HBO, Carpenter said: “Are you kidding me? That’s unbelievable. Unbelievable.”

Advertisement

He continued: “The only one I can think of [adapting], and I’ve mentioned it before, is Dead Space. That would make a real great movie. I could do that.”

Asked if he had a favourite title from the EA sci-fi/horror franchise, Carpenter replied: “Well, any of them were really good. I even like the last one, the action one that nobody else liked.

The filmmaker/composer went on to say that he isn’t a fan of “things jumping out at me and threatening my character” when he is playing video games. “Don’t threaten my character, I want to survive,” he said.

“A lot of games, they penalise you for dying. It’s one of the things I like about Fallout, they don’t penalise you. You die over and over again on a hard mission. I like that.”

Carpenter also said he was “addicted” to Fallout 76, adding that he’s spent “too many hours” playing the 2018 game.

Over the summer, Carpenter spoke about his love for Fallout and Sonic The Hedgehog, and explained why he isn’t a fan of Red Dead Redemption 2.

Advertisement

In May, the EA Motive remake of 2008’s Dead Space was finally given a release date. It’ll launch on January 27, 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

John Carpenter recently shared details of his soundtrack for the forthcoming Halloween Ends film, which arrives in cinemas this Friday (October 14). The album is due for release that same day via Sacred Bones.