‘John Wick’ director signs on for ‘Rainbow Six’ movie starring Michael B. Jordan

John Wick director Chad Stahelski has reportedly signed on to helm a Rainbow Six movie, starring Michael B. Jordan.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jordan will be reprising his role as Navy SEAL-turned-CIA operative John Clark, having first portrayed the character in 2021’s Without Remorse.

It was confirmed back in 2018 that Paramount were working on two films based on the Tom Clancy universe. Rainbow Six is considered a sequel to Without Remorse.

Advertisement

Plot details are yet to be revealed, with the project still in the early stages of development. However, if the story remains true to the source material, it should see Clark set up a secret international counterterrorist organisation known as Rainbow.

Paramount reportedly intends to release Rainbow Six in cinemas, but this has not yet been confirmed. Without Remorse was sent straight to Amazon Prime Video after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed its theatrical release.

Rainbow Six started out as a Tom Clancy novel in 1998. The following year, US studio Red Storm Entertainment developed the book into a first-person-shooter, which has since produced 15 games.

As well as starring, Jordan will be producing the new film with Elizabeth Raposo via their company Outlier Society. Also producing are Akiva Goldsman and Greg Lessans via Weed Road Pictures as well as Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec through The Saw Mill.

Stahelski will executive produce alongside Jason Spitz and Alex Young.

Advertisement

A stuntman-turned-filmmaker, Stahelski made his directorial debut with 2014’s John Wick, and has helmed every instalment since.

During a recent panel discussion, franchise lead Keanu Reeves said that the upcoming John Wick 4 was “the hardest movie I’ve ever made” (via comicbook.com). “In terms of action, it’s the hardest film I’ve ever made. But that’s what makes it good.”

Rainbow Six does not currently have a release date.