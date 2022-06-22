Johnny Cage teases new ‘Mortal Kombat’ project in now-deleted Tweet

Andrew Bowen, the actor behind Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 10 and Mortal Kombat 11, has seemingly teased a new Mortal Kombat project – before swiftly deleting the evidence.

As reported by GamesRadar, Bowen took to both Twitter and Instagram to share a short video of himself arriving at Warner Bros studios, featuring music and a quote from 1988 martial arts movie Bloodsport, which directly inspired the original pitch for Mortal Kombat.

Beyond that, Johnny Cage himself is a reference to Bloodsport star Jean-Claude Van Damme.

This might all feel like a bit of a reach but shortly after it was first reported, Bowen deleted both the Tweet and the Instagram post, pretty much confirming the rumours that he’s currently working on something Mortal Kombat related.

Earlier this year, senior production manager at NetherRealm Studios Jonathan Andersen shared an image of his desk that shows plenty of concept art, flyers, and print-outs related to games made by the studio.

However, eagle-eyed fans then spotted something going on in the top right of the image on the developer’s monitor. Along the bottom of the screen is some text reading “MK12_Mast[er]” and an email from someone called Christine that partially reads: ​​“Confidential. Do not […] share any part of this video, nor any […] our fans eagerly scrape the internet for any trace […] take extra care with this material,” with fans taking this as an intentional tease of Mortal Kombat 12.

The tweet was deleted shortly after it was posted.

It comes after journalist Jeff Grubb said last year that Mortal Kombat 12 was in development. “It lines up with the reality, and it lines up with what I’ve heard, where that title would make the most sense because that’s a game they know will make money.”

