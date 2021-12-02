‘Jurassic World Evolution 2’ first paid update adds four new dinosaurs

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is gaining its first paid downloadable content (DLC) expansion pack in the form of the Early Cretaceous Pack.

Available from December 9, the DLC expansion pack costs £5.99 and adds four new Early Cretaceous era creatures. These include two new land dinosaurs – the Wuerhosaurus and Minmi. It also adds one new flying reptile, the Dsungaripterus, and a new marine reptile known as a Kronosaurus.

Frontier Developments is teasing information on each dinosaur over the next few days. So far, there’s a video on the Kronosaurus to help players learn more.

Besides the paid content, Frontier Developments has also announced a free update to be launched the same day. That one allows players to tackle the game’s five campaign maps in Sandbox mode. These include the Arizona desert, the Washington State mountains, the Pennsylvania airport, the forests of Oregon, and Yosemite National park. It also adds Jurassic Park-era and Department of Fish and Wildlife building parts too.

Other additions include rock perch points for flying reptiles and the ability to start with flat sandbox levels before modifying them how you wish. There are quite a few bug fixes too. A recent announcement details all the finer points.

In NME’s review of Jurassic World Evolution 2, we described it as a “dinosaur-management delight that improves on the original in every way”.

“Jurassic World Evolution was good, Jurassic World Evolution 2 is better. Most problems that arose in the original are addressed in the sequel, and many systems are improved. The first campaign mode is the weakest part of the game, despite an interesting premise,” our review added.

In other gaming simulation news, Farming Simulator 22 has smashed its series records with 1.5million sales. It’s currently more popular than Battlefield 2042 on Steam.