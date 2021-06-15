‘Just Dance 2022’ bops its way onto Switch with 40 new songs

Just Dance 2022 is coming to Nintendo Switch later this year.

The latest instalment in Ubisoft’s long-running dance series was announced a few days ago at the Ubisoft Forward conference, however, Nintendo today confirmed that it would be arriving on the Switch come November 4, 2021.

A trailer for the Switch release is available below:

Just Dance 2022 will feature 40 new songs, including ‘Believer’ by Imagine Dragons, ‘Level Up’ by Ciara, and ‘Run the World (Girls)’ by Beyoncé.

Alongside the tracks that come with Just Dance 2022, players will also be able to access over 700 songs thanks to Just Dance Unlimited, an on-demand subscription service that lets players dance to songs beyond the instalment they own.

Players who purchase Just Dance 2022 will get a month of the service free.

As well as the standard dance mode, players are also able to exercise with Sweat Mode, team up in co-op and introduce eight child friendly songs and associated choreographies in a kid-friendly mode.

Just Dance 2022 is available to wishlist on Switch right now, and will also be releasing on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 as well as Google Stadia

During the Ubisoft Forward conference, Ubisoft announced details of its upcoming live service game Rocksmith+.

The French publisher further confirmed that it would be releasing an app for phones and tablet that can be used alongside the game. No price or expected release date has been listed at the moment, though people can sign up for the closed beta now (limited spaces available).