K-pop band BLACKPINK has an upcoming collaboration with ‘PUBG’

A BLACKPINK collaboration with PlayerUnkown’s Battlegrounds is happening this month with an event, in-game items, and themed map elements.

Starting today (August 4), BLACKPINK-themed cosmetics will be available in the game through the end of 2021. Thirty-five items and different bundles from band members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa are in the store. Each includes themed hair, an outfit, a nameplate, helmet, weapon and emote.

A teaser video for the collaboration was also released recently, which can be seen below.

From August 18 to September 7, there will also be a special in-game event. This will include specific missions that net points which can be redeemed for an exclusive helmet, backpack and contraband coupons.

The missions include parachuting 600m total, surviving 15 minutes in a single match, healing a total of 250 health, and reaching the top ten.

There will also be some changes to the game itself, like BLACKPINK decals on some buildings, an exclusive airplane tail, and supply crates will change to pink and have pink smoke (except in colour blind mode). These supply crates can contain the BLACKPINK LV.3 helmet as well.

On top of this, there will be upcoming rewards like real BLACKPINK LV.3 helmets and autographed CDs up for grabs too.

BLACKPINK are even going to release their own island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the island aims to be a celebration of the bands upcoming fifth anniversary (on August 8).

The recently released Taego map has also seen an update from Krafton on PC. Now there’s a chance, when waiting to drop on the Taego map, that the plane will explode on approach. The effect is random and begins with the plane engines catching fire, and those who don’t jump before the plane explodes will be forced out and lose half of their starting health.

In other news, the upcoming 2021 Call Of Duty title is still set for release during Q4 of 2021, with it also coming to current and last generation platforms.