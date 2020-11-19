Kate Bishop joins ‘Marvel’s Avengers roster’ next month

Kate Bishop will soon join Marvel’s Avengers, marking the first post-launch hero for the game.

Today’s (November 19) Marvel’s Avengers War Table presentation finally gave fans of the game some post launch news they’ve been waiting for, with the arrival of Kate Bishop. It was revealed that the new character will be dropping on December 8. Additionally, it’s been confirmed Hawkeye will be joining early 2021.

Kate’s story will follow her tracking down Hawkeye, who on her travels uncovers a huge conspiracy revolving around time travel, a missing Nick Fury, and a new threat known as Super Adaptoids.

She is also intended to be fairly agile, more akin to characters such as Black Widow, with abilities such as Quantum Shift which allows her to teleport around the environment and attack enemies from behind with a deadly sword. Special abilities such as a decoy move will also spawn holographic replicas to assist in battle.

Check out the announcement trailer below:

Kate Bishop resurfaces to investigate Nick Fury's disappearance, but ends up uncovering AIM's new plan. In order to unravel the mystery, she enlists the help of the Avengers. Available December 8! 🏹 https://t.co/W2PFvvjFDX pic.twitter.com/XMH9wl8TlU — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) November 19, 2020

Marvel’s Avengers has had a rocky road since release, with Square Enix reportedly losing $62million in the quarter it was released. Before that, the game was seeing a massive loss in its player count, which Crystal Dynamics stated it was “confident” players will return.

Other updates have also been made over the past few weeks, adding new outposts, Tachyon Rifts mission, and other post-launch content to keep players invested.

A next-gen version of Marvel’s Avengers is also planned and was originally intended to release this year, however, it has since been postponed till next year to allow more time.