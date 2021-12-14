Keanu Reeves didn’t play ‘Cyberpunk 2077’, though CD Projekt says otherwise

Keanu Reeves has said that he never played Cyberpunk 2077, despite insistence last year from CD Projekt Red that he did and “loves it”.

The revelation comes from a recent video interview at The Verge that Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss did in relation to the Unreal Engine 5 The Matrix Awakens experience. When asked if he played video games Reeves replied with a simple “no.” Pushed as to whether he’s tried Cyberpunk 2077, where he stars as Johnny Silverhand, he added “I’ve seen demonstrations but I’ve never played it”.

This comes after a statement from CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kiciński last year, where he told investors in an earnings call (thanks, The Gamer) that “Yes. Yes. He played the game… and he loves it.”

The investors Kiciński was addressing have since sued the developer for the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, and it is reported that the company is working to settle a lawsuit with investors at this time.

One of the multiple lawsuits over the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 highlighted how the game “was virtually unplayable on the current-generation Xbox or PlayStation systems due to an enormous number of bugs”. The real important part in relation to what Reeves said comes at the end of the lawsuit:

​​“Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.”

Now, this reveal from Reeves will more than likely be on investors minds as they talk with CD Projekt Red. Of course, the exact intricacies of Kiciński’s and Reeves’ statements are unknown, in so far as what the former was told before his statement, and what the latter considers playing Cyberpunk 2077 to be (he may have engaged with pre-release versions, we don’t know). Either way, it doesn’t look good.

