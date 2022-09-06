Keanu Reeves returns to ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ in Phantom Liberty DLC

Cyberpunk 2077 is receiving a new expansion called Phantom Liberty set for release sometime next year.

Phantom Liberty was announced during CD Projekt Red’s ‘Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire’ stream – the developers previously teased that viewers would find out what was next for the action role-playing game.

Fan-favourite character Johnny Silverhand will be returning in Phantom Liberty, piloted once again by the ever-popular Keanu Reeves. The trailer for the expansion depicts the protagonist swearing an oath to the “New United States of America” before being told that taking that oath was a “bad idea.” After the trailer concluded, Reeves appeared on-screen to announce his return to the game.

Reeves had a brief message to share with viewers at the trailer’s conclusion, stating “Hey everyone… Johnny Silverhand is coming back and so am I. Get ready for Phantom Liberty, the upcoming expansion for Cyberpunk 2077.” He continued “It’s awesome to be back playing the role of Johnny and I hope you’re excited to see him rocking out once more in the dark future, keep an eye out for more info and I’ll see you again… in Night City.”

According to the trailer’s description, Phantom Liberty will take place “in an all-new district of Night City” and will be a “spy-thriller.” The exact release date of Phantom Liberty is currently unknown, with the trailer just revealing that it is planned to release next year. The expansion will not be released on last-gen versions of Cyberpunk, only on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PC and Google Stadia.

