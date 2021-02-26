‘Kena: Bridge Of Spirits’ confirmed for August debut

Ember Lab’s upcoming action-adventure game Kena: Bridge Of Spirits has a new release date.

Ember Lab confirmed the title would hit PS5, PS4 and PC on August 24 during Thursday’s PlayStation State of Play event. Preorders are live now.

In addition to the new date, the developer also debuted a new trailer. It showcased some of the verdant greenery of the forest Kena explores as well as a few action-packed combat scenes.

Check out the trailer below.

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits follows a young spirit guide named Kena who works to help the dead cross over from the physical to the spirit world. While working to counsel the deceased, she also collects small spirit companions known as the Rot. The Rot can assist Kena by collecting items, distracting enemies, or taking certain forms. Kena can also hold her own in battle by attacking with her staff for light, heavy and charged attacks.

This is the first new footage of Kena: Bridge Of Spirits since December. Fans hoped to see more of it during The Game Awards in 2020, but Ember Lab slyly replied “Maybe next time?” to those curious about when Kena would return.

In late September 2020, Kena: Bridge of Spirits was delayed to 2021. Ember Team took to its official Twitter account to confirm that, due to the “many challenges” that came with working from home, the company made the “difficult decision” to delay the game to Q1 2021.