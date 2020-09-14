Ember Lab has announced that its upcoming action-adventure game, Kena: Bridge Of Spirits, has been delayed to 2021.

The indie studio revealed the game’s postponement on Twitter, revealing that the transition to working from home due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has caused “development to move slower than we hoped”.

The developer added that it would be using the extra time needed to “give the game the polish it deserves and deliver an experience that meets our vision and your expectations”. It also noted that it would be “sharing more about Kena in the coming months”, prior to the game’ release. A firm release date for the game has not been announced.

***An update to our Kena community*** pic.twitter.com/rKoy33YWKZ — Kena: Bridge of Spirits (@emberlab) September 11, 2020

The delay comes days after more details were revealed about the game. A report from Game Informer revealed that the game will not cost “as much as a traditional full-priced retail game”, and players who purchase the game on PS4 will also receive a PS5 upgrade at no additional cost.

Per the report, the game takes only two seconds to fully boot up on the PlayStation 5. A photo mode was also planned for a post-launch update, but it is unclear if the latest delay will give the studio time to implement the feature in the game for its new launch window.

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits is the latest game to be delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, following the likes of Halo Infinite, No More Heroes 3 and the Nintendo Switch port of Sky: Children Of The Light.