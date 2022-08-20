Huge ‘Kena: Bridge of Spirits’ update adds new game modes

Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be receiving a huge anniversary update that coincides with the game’s release on Steam next month.

On September 27, Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be arriving on Steam for the first time. Kena, originally released in September 2021, was previously an Epic Games Store exclusive. Accompanying the Steam release will be a free update that’s available to all players.

The update will be entitled “anniversary update” in honour of the game’s one-year anniversary which falls on September 21. The update contains a lot of new content with the biggest addition being two new game modes, the self-explanatory New Game+ and the more robust Spirit Guide Trials.

The Spirit Guide Trials have three components. First, there are the obstacle courses. These are platforming challenges that can be undertaken. Second, there are wave defences. This trial is similar to a horde mode with subsequent waves of increasingly challenging combat scenarios. Finally, there are boss reflects which allow the player to re-face the game’s bosses.

A New Game+ mode will allow players to start a new playthrough with all of their unlocked upgrades, abilities and outfits, this mode will also mix up the combat to give players a new challenge.

Also being added are new modifiers called charmstones. These are collectibles that adjust Kena’s abilities and stats, some make Kena more powerful while some make her weaker. The latter charmstones are for players who want to make the game more challenging.

By completing Spirit Guide Trials, the player will now be able to unlock additional outfits for Kena. Each of these outfits reflects a character Kena has met on her journey and completing additional objectives within the Trials will unlock colour variations for these outfits.

Lastly Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be receiving an enhanced photo mode which will add more poses, new lighting options and a moving camera.

