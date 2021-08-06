‘Kerbal Space Program’ development has ended, devs “shifting gears” to work on sequel

The development team behind Kerbal Space Program has confirmed that with the release of patch 1.12.2, development for the original game has ceased as the team moves to focus on Kerbal Space Program 2.

Alongside a changelog for patch 1.12.2, the developers for Kerbal Space Program stated:

“With this patch we are officially completing the 1.12 update, as well as the sustained development of the original KSP, as we are now shifting gears towards the development of KSP2.”

Although the patch wraps up the last major update for the first Kerbal Space Program, the KSP team notes “we still may release a minor patch here and there when needed”.

Patch 1.12.2 is mostly made up of bug fixes and “a few improvements”, but the changelog also notes the addition of the Ground Anchor – “a brand new element in KSP, that when paired with EVA construction, will give players the ability to anchor their vessels to the ground or create a solid foundation for bases”.

As the developers switch their focus to Kerbal Space Program 2 – which is planned to release on an unspecified date in 2022 following a delay – bug fixes for the first game “will be slowed down significantly from now on”.

The sequel is being developed by Intercept Games and will be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One. While details on the upcoming sequel are sparse, the Steam page shares that the game will offer all-new parts to build with, as well as colony building and interstellar travel features.

