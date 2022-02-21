Kickstarter funded 441 game projects in 2021

Kickstarter reportedly funded 441 unique projects and raised over £17million ($24million) over the course of 2021.

Thomas Bidaux, the co-founder of Ico Partners, has shared the Kickstarter video game statistics from last year, revealing that 441 gaming projects on the site had been funded – making it the most successful year in terms of funded projects ever for the website.

It was also revealed that although the total money raised in 2021 was over £17million, it still falls below 2020’s year of £19million ($26million) and 2013, which was the site’s most successful year with £41million ($56million) raised.

According to Bidaux, when looking at the project tiers, fewer “$500k+ hits” were made in 2021, but a record number of projects did raise between £73k and £367k ($100k and $500k).

“It is a better sign for the relevance of the platform as…the one hit wonders are harder to reproduce than the 51 $100k+ projects,” Bidaux said.

In terms of tabletop games, it was another record year both in terms of projects funded and money raised. As Bidaux explained, 2021 “is also the first year that Kickstarter saw the total number of tabletop projects raising more than $500,000 in a year pass the 100 mark (101 projects exactly), an impressive number!”

Additionally, while several projects have launched on the competing platform Gamefound, tabletop games, and crowdfunding seem to be on track.

Bidaux also mentioned how Kickstarter keeps seeing stable numbers in the video games category, with a slightly lower amount of money raised in total, despite its record number of funded projects.

Last week (February 19), Mina The Hollower, the next game from the studio behind Shovel Knight, surpassed 16,000 backers on Kickstarter. Developed by Yacht Club Games, the game aimed for £230,000 ($311,000) and has since raised over £680,437 ($925,000).

