‘Kingdom Hearts’ series producer says native Switch ports are “undecided”

Kingdom Hearts series producer Ichiro Hazama has said that native ports of the Kingdom Hearts games for Nintendo Switch are still “undecided”.

Earlier this month, the Kingdom Hearts trilogy was officially announced for the Switch, coinciding with the reveal that protagonist Sora is the final DLC (downloadable content) fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. However, it was also revealed that these games would only be playable via the cloud.

In an interview with Nintendo Life, when asked about the decision to only bring the games to Switch via cloud rather than as ports, Hazama said that a native port is “undecided”.

“We believe that the Cloud version is currently the best way to deliver the Kingdom Hearts series to Nintendo Switch players, but we are always excited to hear to feedback from our fans and want to thank them for all their support,” he said.

While a cloud version of the latest Kingdom Hearts 3 might seem logical, many fans were bemused by why two games originally from the PS2 era could not be ported to the Switch.

Of course, the Switch isn’t getting the PS2 games but their HD remasters – Kingdom Hearts 1.5, Kingdom Hearts 2.5, and Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue – which also weigh in at a very large install size.

Hazama added, “Bringing these titles to Nintendo Switch proved to be quite difficult for various reasons, including the storage capacity of the hardware, but we’re excited that we were able to make it happen for the first time ever by utilizing the Cloud service.”

As noted by VGC, Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix are listed on the PlayStation Store requiring minimum storage of 45.24 GB, which far exceeds the standard Switch’s internal storage and the 32GB capacity of the largest game cards currently available for the system.

Square Enix had previously brought Final Fantasy 10/10-2 HD Remaster to Switch on smaller game cards but required players to install the rest of the game online. Because this required including a message on the physical box itself, this solution also ruined the box art for collectors.

