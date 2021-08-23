‘Kingdoms Of Amular’ staff finally receive last paycheque after nine years

Nine years after 38 Studios closed down, former staff members are only just receiving their final paycheque for work done on Kingdoms Of Amular.

Payouts for what former employees were owed from 38 Games were decided after almost ten years of litigation through a court in Delaware, Bloomberg reports.

38 Games was closed abruptly back in 2012, and around 400 employees were reportedly left waiting for their final paycheque.

While some paycheques have been sent out and received, some employees have told Bloomberg that cheques were sent to old addresses due to the amount of time that has passed since working at 38 Games.

As well as waiting nine years to receive payment, employees will not be receiving the full amount they are owed. As per GamesIndustry.biz, anyone who worked in the Rhode Island studio will receive 14 per cent of what they were owed in 2012, while former workers at the Maryland office will receive 20 per cent.

The studio was founded by Major League Baseball player Curt Schilling in 2006, though eventually filed for bankruptcy in 2012 claiming debts of $150.7million (£109,772,130). The studio was unable to pay back large loans, and was investigated – though later cleared – of criminal charges relating to mismanagement.

Despite tanking under 38 Games, THQ Nordic picked up the Kingdoms Of Amular title and released a full remaster, called Kingdoms Of Amular: Re-Reckoning, which arrived on the Nintendo Switch earlier in the year. The remaster continues to be updated, and will receive a whole new expansion called Fatesworn later in 2021.

