‘Kirby’ will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a live concert

To celebrate Kirby‘s 30th anniversary, a new music video and details about an upcoming concert have been released.

The Kirby 30th Anniversary Music Fest event was revealed today (March 14), showing the pink icon and friends – including Meta Knight, Chef Kawasaki, Waddle Dee, Elfilin, and Marx – performing a jazz number. The video concluded with an announcement at the end that confirmed a celebratory music event will take place on August 11, 2022.

The Kirby 30th Anniversary Music Fest will be held at the Tokyo Garden Theatre, but will also be live-streamed for fans at home to watch.

Advertisement

The official Kirby website offers more details, saying the event will commemorate the 30th anniversary of “Kirby of the Stars” with a band of 35 players who will deliver performances from various genres. You can check out the announcement video below:

The event will features a series of title songs from different Kirby games over the last 30 years, as well as gameplay footage broadcast over a large LED screen.

Main venue tickets will include visitor-only benefits like an original pin set as a commemorative item. Ticket prices vary, with ‘S seat’ tickets costing £84 (13,000 yen) and ‘A seat’ tickets costing £71 (11,000 yen).

Additionally, the official site is offering fans the chance to get a ticket via an advance lottery that will take place between March 14 and March 27. Further details can be found on the site, linked here.

This announcement coincides with the release of Kirby And The Forgotten Land, which is set to release for Nintendo Switch later this month, on March 25.

Advertisement

In other news, over 2,700 Minecraft players are currently working to recreate New York City in the game, in a project that’s taken over two years so far.