‘Klonoa: Phantasy Reverie Series’ could lead to more remasters

The producer of the upcoming Klonoa: Phantasy Reverie Series has said he thinks the game could lead to more remasters if it’s successful.

In a new interview with Digital Trends, Ryo Ishida discussed Klonoa: Phantasy Reverie Series, which includes the remasters of Klonoa: Door To Phantomile and Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil.

Ishida touched on bringing the beloved titles back to its loyal fanbase during its 25th anniversary while also explaining how he hopes that new users will enjoy the release as well.

When asked whether new Klonoa games could arrive in the future, Ishida said: “I could not say for sure, but we would like to focus on spreading the IP once again with the remastered version.

“If the reaction from the community is good, there might be other remastered Klonoa games we could propose as well!”

During the interview, the producer also explained how there were “some nerves” about releasing the remastered Klonoa games since there are a lot of existing fans of the IP. “We also needed to present the game to new players in the current generation, so we have to create a quality game that satisfies both audiences,” he said.

Klonoa: Phantasy Reverie Series launches on July 7 for PC via Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

The games were originally released in 1977 by Bandai Namco and feature a side-scrolling platformer with a colourful character roster and vibrant game world. The remasters will feature 60FPS and updated graphics with up to 4K resolution. There will also be new difficulty levels, as well as two-player co-op.

