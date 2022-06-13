Kojima Productions still has a “very good” relationship with PlayStation following Xbox partnership

Kojima Productions has reassured players concerned about its ongoing relationship with PlayStation after its newly announced deal with Microsoft.

During yesterday’s (June 12) Xbox and Bethesda games showcase Hideo Kojima himself appeared to announce that Kojima Productions would be working together with Xbox Game Studios on the developer’s next unannounced game.

This partnership will be “leveraging the power of the cloud,” but little else is known about it as of yet.

As Kojima Productions also has an ongoing relationship with PlayStation, the studio took to Twitter to let fans know that both of its collaborations are still on track, with one not erasing the other.

After the announcement of our partnership with Microsoft using the cloud technology, many people have asked us about our collaboration with SIE. Please be assured that we continue to have a very good partnership with PlayStation® as well.#KojimaProductions https://t.co/mVOELwDuk9 — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) June 13, 2022

“After the announcement of our partnership with Microsoft using cloud technology, many people have asked us about our collaboration with Sony Interactive Entertainment,” wrote Kojima Productions. “Please be assured that we continue to have a very good partnership with PlayStation as well.”

This also follows Death Stranding actor Norman Reedus confirming that he’s been working on a sequel to that game, with the franchise being the aforementioned collaboration between Sony and Kojima Productions.

What the new project from Kojima is, and how it will leverage the power of the cloud, will be announced in future. It’s also unclear if this cloud game or the supposed Death Stranding sequel will be released first.

