Konami and Bloober Team, the developer of horror games including Layers Of Fear and The Medium, have announced a new strategic cooperation agreement.

According to a press statement from the Polish developer’s website, this will include jointly developing “selected contents” and “exchanging know-how”.

“It is a historic day for me and the culmination of several years of our work,” Bloober Team president Piotr Babieno said in a prepared statement.

“The fact that such a renowned company as Konami has decided to strategically cooperate with the Bloober Team means that we also joined the world leaders in gaming and became an equal partner for the leading players in this market.”

Regarding the new partnership, Konami’s representative director Hideki Hayakawa said, “We have been providing unique entertainment content and ways to enjoy it through the use of information technology.”

“In the digital entertainment industry, significant changes in the business environment are expected in the future. We look forward to combining Bloober Team’s and our respective characteristics and strengths to create high-quality contents.”

Bloober Team’s most recent release was The Medium earlier this year, and also confirmed for PS5 in September. The psychological horror game takes inspiration from Silent Hill, also featuring music from Akira Yamaoka, who is best known as the composer of Konami’s horror series.

Earlier this year, Konami had denied that it was shutting down its games production divisions in response to organisational restructuring efforts.

The Japanese company has since announced a few new titles being co-produced by third party developers. This includes GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon, a revival of an exclusively Japanese IP from the 1980s, and Contra Returns, a mobile version of the arcade shooter being developed by TiMi Studios.

Elsewhere, Sony announced it has acquired Returnal developer Housemarque, although it may have also accidentally announced its acquisition of Bluepoint Games.