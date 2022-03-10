Konami announces ‘TMNT Cowabunga Collection’ including 13 games

Konami has announced a retro compilation of 13 classic 8-bit and 16-bit Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT). It’s called Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection.

In a surprise announcement, Konami has revealed that the compilation is on its way for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

The compilation is being developed in collaboration with Digital Eclipse, which has previously worked on many retro collections. These include the Disney Classic Games Collection and Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection features a mixture of games, including arcade releases, NES, SNES, Sega Mega Drive, and Nintendo Game Boy titles.

The complete list of games include:

TMNT (Arcade)

TMNT: Turtles in Time (Arcade)

TMNT (NES)

TMNT II: The Arcade Game (NES)

TMNT III: The Manhattan Project (NES)

TMNT: Tournament Fighters (NES)

TMNT IV: Turtles in Time (SNES)

TMNT: Tournament Fighters (SNES)

TMNT: The Hyperstone Heist (Mega Drive)

TMNT: Tournament Fighters (Mega Drive)

TMNT: Fall of the Foot Clan (Game Boy)

TMNT II: Back From the Sewers (Game Boy)

TMNT III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)

Almost every game will include both the western and Japanese versions. The only exceptions are TMNT (Arcade) and the NES version of TMNT: Tournament Fighters, which did not have Japanese versions.

Each game will have the ability to create save states, rewind the game, and map buttons differently than before. Online multiplayer will also be added to four titles: TMNT (Arcade), TMNT: Turtles in Time (Arcade), TMNT: Tournament Fighters (SNES), and TMNT: The Hyperstone Heist (Mega Drive).

There will also be an extensive Museum mode that offers previously unseen development art, sketches and game design material for the titles.

No concrete release date has been set for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection. Konami has stated that the game will be out later this year. The price has been set at $39.99 so expect it to retail at a similar price in the UK. The game will be available both physically and digitally.

In other gaming news, Square Enix has announced strategy games The DioField Chronicle and Valkyrie Elysium.