Konami launches closed beta for anime ‘Among Us’-like ‘Crimesight’

Konami’s latest game, a social deduction multiplayer named Crimesight, is hosting a closed beta and is “looking for players”.

According to a tweet from Crimesight’s official Twitter account, Konami is looking for potential players to test the closed beta of the game.

Described as a ‘PVP mystery simulation game’, Crimesight chooses one player at random to be the murderer, while all other players must figure out their identity.

Players will have insight and assistance from an AI named Sherlock, who will help them find the murderer and potentially save their victim. Fans can apply to join the Crimesight closed beta by joining the Discord server or engaging with the Twitter account.

The official description on the Konami website reads: “London, 2075, a time where serious crimes can be predicted, thanks to an analytical programme developed using data harvested online. The result: a 90% drop in such criminal activity across the globe.”

“Until, that is, the system predicts a crime that could irrevocably plunge the world into chaos. This alarming discovery leaves the system’s architects little choice but to act.”

“They pour their resources into developing an AI whose sole purpose is to investigate and prevent this apocalyptic crime.”

Crimesight does not yet have a release date, but has been given a launch trailer and is available to wishlist on Steam. The sign-up period for the closed beta runs until July 10.

